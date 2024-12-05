Tesla price target raised to $400 from $350 at BofA

BofA analyst John Murphy raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $400 from $350 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having visited Tesla’s Texas gigafactory for a meeting with IR, a factory tour and a ride and drive session, the firm tells investors that the trip gave it increased confidence that Tesla is well-positioned to grow in 2025 and beyond with its core EV business and launch of its robotaxi offering, as well as longer-term from its investments in Optimus. The firm also sees opportunities for Tesla to improve margins, which today are mainly driven by hardware, but will shift more to margin-accretive software with growth in Full Self Driving, the analyst added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.