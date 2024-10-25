News & Insights

Tesla price target raised to $315 from $310 at Piper Sandler

October 25, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $315 from $310 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. The firm said even though CEO Elon Musk provided delivery guidance, it does not think investors should assume Tesla will grow deliveries by 20%-30% in 2025. Piper boosted its estimates and price target to reflect higher deliveries and higher margins.

