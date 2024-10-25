Tesla price target raised to $287 from $265 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $287 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising estimates following “robust” Q3 results, highlighting auto margins that outperformed and rose sequentially, driven by lower costs, lower-priced vehicles due out in the first half of 2025 and expectations for 20%-30% growth in vehicle sales in 2025 as among the “key positives.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSLA:
- Notable open interest changes for October 25th
- Tesla price target raised to $315 from $310 at Piper Sandler
- Tesla call buyer realizes 65% same-day gains
- SPY ETF Update, 10/25/2024
- Cathie Wood Capitalizes on Tesla Stock’s Surge, Sells Shares Worth $22.22M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.