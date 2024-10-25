Tesla price target raised to $287 from $265 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $287 from $265 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is raising estimates following “robust” Q3 results, highlighting auto margins that outperformed and rose sequentially, driven by lower costs, lower-priced vehicles due out in the first half of 2025 and expectations for 20%-30% growth in vehicle sales in 2025 as among the “key positives.”

