Tesla price target raised to $249 from $236 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $249 from $236 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company has reported “eye-watering” Auto gross margin-ex credit in Q3 despite sizable price cutting, and the analysts can now focus instead on higher value-added attributes including regulatory credits, energy storage, and most importantly autonomy, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Tesla acknowledged that Q3 benefited from the FSD feature launch as well as better freight and logistics, though the quarter still highlights “how healthy” the fundamentals are for the company at its core car business, RBC added.
