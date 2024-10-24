News & Insights

Tesla price target raised to $238 from $236 at Truist

October 24, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Truist analyst William Stein raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $238 from $236 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company delivered gross margin and earnings upside from lower auto COGS and higher regulatory credits, but while CEO Musk forecasted strong unit growth in 2025 and praised his company’s opportunities in auto growth, FSD, and Optimus, Tesla offered no details on a 2025 model, no details on improved FSD, and no details on its plans for Optimus robot, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Much like the Robotaxi event, Truist was left “expecting more” from Q3 results, the firm added.

