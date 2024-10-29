News & Insights

Tesla price target raised to $235 from $220 at Barclays

October 29, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $235 from $220 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a “robust” gross margin beat in Q3 and a “broad strokes” guide to Q4 volume of 525,000-plus units as well as 20%-30% year-over-year growth in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Tesla’s autonomous vehicle pivot is “still a debate,” its “improving fundamentals” are appreciated.

