Tesla price target raised to $195 from $165 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Tesla (TSLA) to $195 from $165 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s “We, Robot” event “mostly fell flat” and without much indication of progress on either technology or business models, the firm is “back to focusing on operations and lingering concerns about governance and funding,” the analyst tells investors. For Q3, Jefferies forecasts revenue, auto gross margin and free cash flow of $19.9B, 14.5% and $1.6B, respectively, the analyst noted.

