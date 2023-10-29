Tesla Price Cuts Take a Huge Bite From Profits: Brilliant Move or Warning Sign?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has slashed its car prices, sending its margins and profits down sharply. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down how this strategy could be a great way to take market share, but it could also be a sign of trouble brewing, based on what we are hearing from other automakers, including legacy giants General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F), along with weakening demand at EV startups Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.