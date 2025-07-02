Markets
Tesla Posts Sequentially Higher Vehicle Production And Vehicle Deliveries In Q2

July 02, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Luxury EV maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced Wednesday that it produced 410,244 vehicles, delivered 384,122 vehicles and deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage products in the second quarter ended June.

For the quarter, Model 3/Y production was 396,835 vehicles and Model 3/Y deliveries were 373,728. Meanwhile, production for other models was 13,409 and deliveries of other models was 10,394.

Tesla said it will post its financial results for the second quarter after market close on July 23, 2025.

