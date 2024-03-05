Tesla plant in Germany without power after suspected arson attack - BZ

Adds police comment in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 5, 6

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.OGruenheide plant in Germany was left without electricity and had to halt production after a suspected arson attack by environmental activists set an electricity substation ablaze early on Tuesday, the BZ newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Bomb disposal units were approaching the site and parts of the city of Berlin were also without power, the newspaper reported.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Police said they received a call alerting them to a burning electricity pylon in the Gosen-Neu Zittau area near the plant and said there were power outages especially in the Freienbrink area, southeast of the capital Berlin.

Tesla's ambitions to expand its German plant, which has a capacity of around 500,000 cars a year, hit a roadblock this year when citizens voted against a motion to raze down trees and make way for the larger site.

The U.S. EV maker wants to double the site's capacity to 100 gigawatt hours of battery production and 1 million cars per year, setting it up to dominate Europe's EV market.

