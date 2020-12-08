Tesla Plans To Sell Up To $5 Bln Worth Of Common Stock - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said it plans to sell up to $5 billion worth of its common stock. The company's shares declined more than 1 percent in Tuesday's pre-market activity following the news.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it may offer and sell from time to time its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $5 billion. The common stock will be sold in "at-the-market" offerings.

Tesla has entered into an equity distribution agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as Tesla's sales agents.

The sales agents may act as agents on Tesla's behalf or purchase shares of the company's common stock as principal.

Tesla's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "TSLA."

The last reported sale price of the company's common stock on December 7, 2020, as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, was $641.76 per share.

