Tesla Plans To Request Stockholder Approval For Stock Split

(RTTNews) - luxury electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) announced Monday its plan to request stockholder approval at the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock through an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation in order to enable a stock split of the Company's common stock in the form of a stock dividend.

Tesla's Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval.

