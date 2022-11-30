US Markets
Tesla plans to ramp up Model Y production from Giga Texas in 2023 - Electrek

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 30, 2022 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is planning to ramp up production of its Model Y cars from Gigafactory Texas next year, Electrek reported on Wednesday.

The electric-vehicle manufacturer is currently preparing to roll out 75,000 Model Y vehicles from Gigafactory Texas in the first quarter of 2023, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

