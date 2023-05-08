News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla plans to produce lithium for 1 mln vehicles from Texas refinery -Elon Musk

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 08, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Hyunjoo Jin and Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Add Musk comments on production plan

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O expects to produce lithium for about 1 million electric vehicles at its upcoming lithium refinery factory in Texas, CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

Tesla broke ground on the lithium refining facility, as it looks to secure supply of the key component used in batteries and meet its ambitious sales target for electric vehicles.

Musk said Tesla aims to finish construction of the factory next year and then reach full production about a year later.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.