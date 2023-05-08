Tesla plans to produce lithium for 1 mln vehicles from Texas refinery -Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O expects to produce lithium for about 1 million vehicles at its upcoming lithium refinery factory in Texas, CEO Elon Musk said at the plant's ground-breaking ceremony on Monday.

