US Markets
TSLA

Tesla plans to produce electric car chargers in China

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc said on Thursday it planned to start making electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China in 2021, part of the U.S. carmaker's push to boost sales in the world's biggest car market. The factory will be near its car plant in Shanghai.

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Thursday it planned to start making electric vehicle (EV) chargers in China in 2021, part of the U.S. carmaker's push to boost sales in the world's biggest car market.

Tesla, which now sells its Model 3 electric cars in China and plans to deliver its Model Y sport utility vehicles in 2021, plans to invest 42 million yuan ($6.4 million) in a new factory to make its third generation of quick chargers, known as the Supercharger V3, it said in a statement.

The factory will be near its car plant in Shanghai.

China, which offers hefty subsidies for electric vehicles as it seeks to cut down on pollution from petrol or diesel cars, has been expanding its nationwide network of charging points, one of the biggest challenges to encouraging adoption of EVs.

The factory, which Tesla expects to complete in the first quarter next year, will have capacity to make 10,000 chargers a year, Tesla said.

Tesla, which sold more than 13,000 vehicles in China in October, said it would expand research capabilities in Shanghai.

China now imports EV chargers, usually installed in charging stations or car parks, from the United States.

The Shanghai car factory, central to Tesla's global growth strategy, aims to produce 150,000 Model 3 sedans this year and has started exporting some vehicles to Europe.

Executives at Tesla said this year that the firm would expand its charging network to provide better service.

($1 = 6.5732 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular