Tesla plans to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asia and Europe - sources
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Tesla is planning to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Asian and European markets, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The company, which currently builds its vehicles in China from a plant in Shanghai, also plans from next year to sell China-made Model 3 vehicles to Japan and Hong Kong, one of the sources said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
