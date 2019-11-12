Tesla Plans To Build Gigafactory Near Berlin

(RTTNews) - Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said that the company plans to build a Gigafactory, and engineering and design center in Berlin, Germany.

Musk said at a car awards ceremony in Germany, "Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure. That's part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design center in Berlin, because Berlin has some of the best art in the world."

Musk said the factory will be near the new Berlin airport.

Musk also noted that the company will build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with Model Y lower-priced sports utility vehicle at the Berlin factory.

