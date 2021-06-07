Tesla Plaid Is So Good Elon Musk Says the Plaid+ Is Cancelled

Elon Musk says the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Plaid is already so good there's not much he could do to improve it. In a tweet on Sunday, he said he's cancelled the top-of-the-line Plaid+ upgrade to the Model S.

The high-end basic Plaid is set to roll out on Thursday, June10. It carries a price tag starting just under $80,000 and offers a driving range of 390 miles, 1,020 horsepower, and 0 to 60 acceleration in 2 seconds. The Plaid+ was going to go for $150,000 after it hiked the price by $10,000, and it offered 520 miles of driving between charges.

Image source: Tesla.

Tesla, like other automakers, has been impacted by supply-chain disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, manufacturers have temporarily shut down production lines as semiconductor shortages weighed on their ability to meet demand.

Yet Tesla also faced the prospect of the Plaid+ going up against the company's Roadster supercar that's due in 2023. A related factor behind the cancellation was whether buyers would pay for two souped-up EVs. Musk solved that problem with two tweets on Sunday:

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The change in the lineup follows a report Tesla sales plunged 45% in May to just 9,800 vehicles. The EV maker's stock was down 1% in midday trading.

