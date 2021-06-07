Markets
TSLA

Tesla Plaid Is So Good Elon Musk Says the Plaid+ Is Cancelled

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

Elon Musk says the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Plaid is already so good there's not much he could do to improve it. In a tweet on Sunday, he said he's cancelled the top-of-the-line Plaid+ upgrade to the Model S.

The high-end basic Plaid is set to roll out on Thursday, June10. It carries a price tag starting just under $80,000 and offers a driving range of 390 miles, 1,020 horsepower, and 0 to 60 acceleration in 2 seconds. The Plaid+ was going to go for $150,000 after it hiked the price by $10,000, and it offered 520 miles of driving between charges.

Tesla Model S on a highway with an urban skyline in the background.

Image source: Tesla.

Tesla, like other automakers, has been impacted by supply-chain disruptions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, manufacturers have temporarily shut down production lines as semiconductor shortages weighed on their ability to meet demand.

Yet Tesla also faced the prospect of the Plaid+ going up against the company's Roadster supercar that's due in 2023. A related factor behind the cancellation was whether buyers would pay for two souped-up EVs. Musk solved that problem with two tweets on Sunday:

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The change in the lineup follows a report Tesla sales plunged 45% in May to just 9,800 vehicles. The EV maker's stock was down 1% in midday trading.

{%sfr%



10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular