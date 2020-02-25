US Markets

Tesla, Panasonic end solar cell partnership - Nikkei

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Tesla and Panasonic are ending their partnership to produce solar cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday, as the Japanese electronics company ramps up efforts to divest unprofitable businesses.

The report comes weeks after Tesla said it brought on partners such as South Korea's LG Chem 051910.KS and China's CATL 300750.SZ, diversifying away from Panasonic as its only battery supplier for electronic vehicles.

The companies intend to continue working together on automotive batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles, the Nikkei said.

