Tesla Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 65 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $662,053, and 53 are calls, amounting to $2,527,400.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $232.5 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $232.5 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.35 $20.25 $20.3 $220.00 $144.1K 6.3K 200 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.79 $2.73 $2.73 $225.00 $128.5K 50.5K 6.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $220.00 $126.5K 25.7K 3.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.83 $1.8 $1.83 $215.00 $115.6K 19.3K 4.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.81 $220.00 $89.9K 17.4K 3.7K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,590,942, the price of TSLA is up by 0.85%, reaching $221.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. Expert Opinions on Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $149.972.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $236. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $120. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $124. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $245. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

