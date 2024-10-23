Tesla options imply 6.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Tesla (TSLA) is normal with calls leading puts 6:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.7%, or $14.31, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.4%.
