Tesla offers discount in Singapore on EVs in inventory

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 09, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Kevin Krolicki for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has begun offering discounts to electric vehicle buyers in Singapore who agree to purchase existing inventory of the Model 3 or Model Y, a company sales representative said on Monday.

Tesla is offering a discount of $5,000 for electric vehicle purchasers who trade in an existing internal combustion vehicle and another $5,000 credit against the cost of the certificate to operate a car in Singapore.

In addition, for qualified buyers who have a place for home installation, Tesla will provide the wall connector for charging, although the consumer has to pay for the cost of installation.

The limited-term discounts in Singapore come just days after Tesla cut prices in China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

(Reporting By Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((kevin.krolicki@thomsonreuters.com; +813 6441 1800; Reuters Messaging: kevin.krolicki.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

