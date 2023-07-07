Tesla offers cash rebate on top models in China

News & Insights

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Tesla on Friday said it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.

Tesla announced the cash rebates Friday on its Weibo account. It is continuing an earlier offer announced in June of 7,000-yuan rebates to buyers of its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles in China.

Tesla sold a record 247,217 China-made vehicles in the second quarter, data released earlier this week showed. That was the highest since it started delivering vehicles from its Shanghai factory in early 2020.

