Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

December 06, 2022 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company spokesperson said.

This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery in December.

Local media outlet Wallstreetcn first reported the discount.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

