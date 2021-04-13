Tesla offered Herbert Diess CEO job in 2015 - Business Insider

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O offered Herbert Diess the job of chief executive in 2015 before he left BMW BMWG.DE for Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, without citing where it obtained the information.

The report said that Tesla had already sent a contract to Diess - an admirer of the U.S. electric carmaker and its boss Elon Musk - who instead joined Volkswagen as a management board member on July 1, 2015 after serving as board member in charge of production at BMW.

Diess became Volkswagen's chief executive in April 2018.

A spokesman for Volkswagen declined to comment. A spokesman for Tesla in Germany had no immediate comment.

The news comes as Volkswagen emerges as the main contender to Tesla for global electric vehicle supremacy, underscored by a raft of announcements, including a Power Day, that has provided a jolt to its share price.

Volkswagen, which earlier on Tuesday struck a wage deal with nearly a fifth of its workers, has seen its share price rise by more than half since the beginning of the year, giving it a market capitalisation of 136 billion euros ($162 billion).

