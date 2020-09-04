Tesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

Etsy Inc ETSY.O, Catalent Inc CTLY.N and Teradyne Inc TER.O will be added to the index effective Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

