US Markets
TSLA

Tesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Tesla Inc was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O was not part of the companies to be added to the S&P 500 as per a list unveiled by the index's manager S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday.

Etsy Inc ETSY.O, Catalent Inc CTLY.N and Teradyne Inc TER.O will be added to the index effective Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA ETSY TER

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular