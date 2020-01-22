Tesla, NIO and the Electric Boogie

It’s been a rough couple of months with the impeachment, the markets are still up but the day to day is exhausting! But Danny and Erique still find a way to make a buck. On today’s agenda we talk about Netflix’s future in the space and our predictions on where the medium will go. Then we jump into Erique’s favorite topic, TESLA! Even touching on another competitor in the space later on. Finishing it all off with what’s happening with Boeing and Airbus. Check out the episode to see what else we touch on and while you’re there, like, subscribe drop a comment or tell us to get off the web! We want to hear from you!

