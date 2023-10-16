Tesla, Netflix Grab Earnings Spotlight This Week, Apple Rumored To Launch New iPads - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsTesla, Netflix Grab Earnings Spotlight This Week As Analysts Divided On Q3 Reporting Season: What's On Investors' Radar?Pfizer, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into MondayWhy The Fear Level Among US Investors Is GrowingAmericans Face Historic Lack Of Affordability In Housing Market, Data Shows
CryptoDogecoin's Path To $1: Analyst Sees This Critical Breakthrough As Bull Run TriggerSwiftie Lift For Shiba Inu? SHIB Burn Rate Rockets 270% As 'Eras Tour' Accepts Meme Crypto Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin PaymentsAustralia Tightens Grip On Cryptocurrencies Exchanges With New Regulatory ReformsMusk-Inspired Meme Coin Dogelon Mars Surges 7% To Leave Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The DustMetaMask Abracadabra: DeFi Wallet's Temporary Removal From Apple's App Store Baffles UsersBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid Political, Economic Uncertainty: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Rising To This Level Despite 'Ultra Boring' Weekends
US PoliticsTrump Blitzes Past GOP Rivals DeSantis And Haley With Over $24M Fundraising Haul In Q3, Maintains Lead In PollsGOP Congressman Slams Fellow Republicans Over Jim Jordan's 'Dumbest' Support Strategy For Speaker Nominee: 'Come On People, Everybody's Got To Grow Up'Mike Turner, Who Backs Jim Jordan, Says House May Need A Deal With Democrats If GOP Won't Unite For New Speaker: 'A Deal Will Have To Be Done'Ron DeSantis Campaign Shifts Strategy to Address Concerns of High Burn Rate Among DonorsTrump Calls Bill Barr, Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan 'Losers': 'Republicans Eat Their Young'Biden's Campaign War Chest Surpasses Entire Republican Field, Doubling Donald Trump's: 'We're In A Very Strong Position'
World PoliticsTeam Biden Moves to Close Loopholes In AI Chip Export Regulations To ChinaRussian President To Meet Xi Jinping In China, Marking A Rare Overseas VisitLindsey Graham Threatens Iran To Step Back Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'If You Escalate This War, We're Coming For You'
US EconomyNo Recession? Economists Are Now Predicting Brighter Days Ahead: New Survey Reveals Why
Israel-Hamas ConflictIvanka's Damage Control? Trump's Daughter Plugs 'Timely' Jared Kushner Talk On Israel-Hamas As Ex-President Faces Flak For Harsh RemarksPalestinian Leader Voices Criticism of Hamas, Official News Agency Later Retracts Controversial RemarksFBI Director Warns Of Possible Terrorist Attacks In US Amid Hamas Assault On Israel: 'Stay Vigilant'Intelligence Reports On Hamas Failed To Reach Biden Before Attack OccurredInvestors Are Running To These Assets Amid The Israel-Hamas Conflict
TechThese Two Costly iPhone 15 Pro Max Upgrades Have Made It 12% Pricier To Make Than 14 Pro MaxApple Rumored To Launch New iPads This Week, iPad Air To Get The M2 Chip BoostApple's Rumored Cheaper Vision Pro To Cost $2000 Less — But It Might Come Without These Features
Electric VehicleTesla CEO Elon Musk Boasts How FSD Drove Him Around Austin Festival Crowds With 'No Interventions Required'Elon Musk Laughs As Tesla Investor Admires 'Cute Couple' Rivian R1T And Cybertruck: 'Very Obvious Which One Is The Man'Tesla Sets Sights On South America: Chile Job Posting Hints At Big Moves
ConsumerGM's Canadian Workers Secure New Agreement Even As UAW Strike Drags On
CommunicationElon Musk Calls YouTube 'Ad Creep', Users Remind Him It's Still Better Than X
FinancialsKKR & Flerie Form New Platform To Drive Specialized Pharma Services, Invest In Munich-Based Coriolis Pharma
HealthcareStarpax's Cancer Technology Looks To Address A Major Problem That Chemotherapy And Immunotherapy Haven't Solved For A Century
