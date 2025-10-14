Tesla Net Worth: Is the Electric Car Giant Still a Good Bet To Invest?

With an estimated net worth of $1.37 trillion based on its current market capitalization, Tesla is a leader in more than just electric vehicles. From advancements in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) to energy solutions like solar power and battery storage, Tesla’s impact spans multiple industries.

If you’re thinking about investing in Tesla stock, understanding factors like its valuation, growth potential and the risks involved will help you determine if it fits your financial goals.

Quick Take: Tesla Stock Today

Many experts and analysts are divided between optimism about Tesla’s future in autonomous driving and AI, and concerns over current overvaluation, slowing sales and growing competition from other tech giants. However, CEO Elon Musk purchased 2.57 million shares at various prices in September 2025, totaling around $1 billion, marking his last significant open-market Tesla share purchase since February 2020. This demonstrates his strong confidence in the company’s long-term future.

Here are a few key takeaways about Tesla’s current stock performance as of Oct. 13, 2025, according to Yahoo Finance:

Stock price: $435.54

$435.54 Market cap: $1.37 trillion

$1.37 trillion 52-week high: $488.54

$488.54 52-week low: $212.11

What Investors Should Consider Regarding Tesla

Even though Tesla is part of the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks that drive the market, it’s clear that Tesla is the weakest performer in this group as of late 2025. The company really took a hit at the beginning of the year, largely due to Musk’s political activities as former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This, plus the end of certain incentives for electric vehicles by the Trump administration, caused a bit of a traffic jam when it came to profit in Q1 and Q2.

Keep in mind that many investors are torn as the consensus price target on Wall Street is calling for about a 20% decline from here throughout the end of Q4. Yet many loyal supporters of Musk believe he can pull off a transformation of the company to focus more on autonomous driving, AI and robotics.

The Role Market Volatility Plays in Investing In Tesla

Cliff Ambrose, founder and financial advisor at Apex Wealth, said market volatility plays a significant role when it comes to investing in Musk projects and companies like Tesla and SpaceX.

“The stock has been incredibly volatile, and investors need to be prepared for the ups and downs,” he explained. “This is especially important to manage from a risk perspective, and one way to do that is to make sure Tesla isn’t taking up too large a portion of your portfolio.

“It’s a high-growth, high-risk stock, and while the potential returns are exciting, it’s critical to balance that risk with more stable investments,” Ambrose continued. “Our typical holding percentage for an individual stock like this in a portfolio ranges from 2% to 5%. You never want too many eggs in one basket.”

Final Take To GO: Who Should Invest in Tesla?

Investing in Tesla holds many risks, but for some, it’s not without its rewards. Ambrose said that investing in Tesla is more appropriate for those who are comfortable with high volatility and looking for growth.

“Younger investors, or those with a long-time horizon, may find Tesla to be an attractive piece of their portfolio, because they can ride out the potential market fluctuations,” he explained. “On the other hand, more conservative investors or those nearing retirement may want to approach Tesla with caution due to the inherent risk involved.”

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

