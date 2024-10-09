Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Branches Out with Robotaxis

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) is diversifying with the launch of its new robotaxi, and possibly a robosemi truck.

Media reports say that the new robotaxi will have two front seats, as well as “butterfly-wing doors.” While “gull-wing” doors open up and away from the car, butterfly wing doors instead work almost like sliding panels, sliding up and along the car’s body to open. And while we know how we can get into one, we do not yet know when we can get into one, as the deployment date is still unclear.

Tesla is also reportedly working on adding the full self-driving concept to the Semi big rig, a move which will likely alter several industries. On Thursday (October 10),Tesla will host a special event in which it will describe what it plans to do with its upcoming vehicle lineup.

Sales Rise in China

Tesla continues to make sales advances in China. Reports from earlier today said that Chinese electric vehicle sales were up 19.2% compared to this time last year for Tesla. Much of this sales growth is the result of Chinese government subsidies.

What is particularly interesting though is that the Chinese sales are rising for Tesla despite a range of competitors in the domestic EV market. Tesla is managing to distinguish itself among many Chinese competitors.

Is Tesla Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 11 Buys, 16 Holds and eight Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 7.06% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSLA price target of $207.83 per share implies 14.81% downside risk.

