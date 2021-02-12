Tesla must recall 12,300 Model X cars over faulty moulding - KBA

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.