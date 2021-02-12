US Markets
TSLA

Tesla must recall 12,300 Model X cars over faulty moulding - KBA

Contributor
Christina Amann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.

KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters