Tesla Motors, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share

(RTTNews) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $2.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.38 billion from $7.23 billion last year.

Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $386 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.14 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.38 Bln vs. $7.23 Bln last year.

