Tesla Motors, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $270 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $903 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.5% to $10.74 billion from $7.38 billion last year.

Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $903 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $10.74 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year.

