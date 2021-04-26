Tesla Motors, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $438 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $16 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.5% to $10.39 billion from $5.99 billion last year.

Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $0.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $10.39 Bln vs. $5.99 Bln last year.

