Tesla Motors, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA):

-Earnings: $16 million in Q1 vs. -$702 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$4.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $1.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.36 per share -Revenue: $5.99 billion in Q1 vs. $4.54 billion in the same period last year.

