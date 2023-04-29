News & Insights

Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

April 29, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters

April 30 (Reuters) - Tesla's Model S and Model X were not available for order in some Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Thailand, Singapore and New Zealand, the automaker's website showed on Sunday.

Other Tesla Inc TSLA.O models, such as Model 3 and Model Y were available in these countries, according to the website.

It was not immediately clear why these models were not available. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk's electric vehicle maker posted record deliveries in the January-March quarter, but deliveries of higher-priced Model X and Model S vehicles slumped by 38%.

Tesla has been aggressively cutting prices for some of its models this year across markets to juice demand as competition among electric-vehicle makers heats up around the world.

Investors have been watching Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, although they worry about eroding margins.

