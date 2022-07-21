Tesla Mixed Q2 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Tesla Motors TSLA reported mixed Q2 earnings, beating estimates for earnings but lagging on revenues. The electric carmaker also ended its streak of record quarterly profits.



Shares of Tesla rose 1.5% at the close in aftermarket hours. This has put the ETFs having a substantial allocation to this luxury carmaker like Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF VCR, Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF VCAR and MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS in focus for this week.

Q2 Earnings in Focus

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.27, easily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 and improving from the year-ago earnings of $1.45. Revenues jumped 42% year over year to $16.9 billion but fell marginally short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.9 billion.



Notably, Tesla reported its first sequential decline in quarterly profit in more than a year as it is grappling with soaring inflation and supply-chain disruptions. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China has forced Tesla to temporarily shut down its largest factory, in Shanghai. In spite of these challenges, Q2 was one of the strongest quarters in the company’s history. The company is ramping up production at the Shanghai factory with the easing of lockdown measures that will help boost deliveries in the second half.



The electric-maker delivered 254,695 (238,533 Model 3 and Y, and 16,162 Model S and X) cars worldwide in the second quarter, snapping a two-year streak of quarter-on-quarter gains. This is down from 310,048 deliveries in the prior quarter but up 26.5% from the year-ago quarter when Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles. This is primarily thanks to an extended shutdown in China, supply-chain disruptions and challenges associated with the opening of new factories in Germany and Texas (read: Will Tesla Q2 Weak Deliveries Create Pain for ETFs?).



Tesla produced 258,580 (242,169 Model 3 and Y, and 16,411 Model S and X) vehicles during the quarter. Notably, June was the month of highest vehicle production in Tesla’s history.

ETFs in Focus

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund offers exposure to the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index.



Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund is the largest and most-popular product in this space, with AUM of $14 billion and an average daily volume of around 8 million shares. Holding 58 securities in its basket, Tesla takes the second spot with 18% of assets. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund charges 10 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF currently follows the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and holds 313 stocks in its basket. Of these, Tesla occupies the second position with a 13.9% allocation. Internet & direct marketing retail takes the largest share at 25.2%, while automobile manufacturers, restaurants and home improvement retail off the next three spots (read: Buy Discretionary ETFs on Improving Consumer Sentiment).



Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF charges investors 10 bps in annual fees, while volume is moderate at nearly 200,000 shares a day. The product has managed about $4.4 billion in its asset base and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF tracks the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index, holding 333 stocks in its basket. Of these, TSLA takes the second spot with a 13.8% share. Internet & direct marketing retail makes up the top sector with a 25.1% share, followed by specialty retail (19.7%), hotels, restaurants & leisure (17.8%) and automobiles (16.4%).



Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has amassed $1 billion in its asset base while trading in a good volume of around 152,000 shares a day on average. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF charges 8 bps in annual fees from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR)



Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF is an actively managed ETF, seeking concentrated exposure to the leader of autonomous driving technology. It employs a call option overlay to boost performance during extreme moves up in Tesla, while holding a tech index for diversification, and put options as a hedge.



Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF charges investors 0.95% in annual fees. It has accumulated $4.3 million in its asset base while trading in an average daily volume of 3,000 shares.



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS)



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is an equal-dollar weighted index, designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. It holds 10 equal-weighted stocks in its basket, with Tesla accounting for a 10% share (read: 5 ETFs to Ride on the Strength in Netflix Q2 Earnings).



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has accumulated $52.8 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of 38,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.