Tesla misses quarterly revenue estimates on production challenges

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Tesla Inc on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as it struggled to meet demand for its electric cars due to a shutdown of its Shanghai factory and production challenges at new plants.

Total revenue fell to $16.93 billion in the second quarter from $18.76 billion a year earlier, ending its streak of posting record revenue in recent quarters.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $17.10 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

