US Markets
TSLA

Tesla misses quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Tesla Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as logistics hurdles led to fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries by the world's most valuable automaker.

Adds details, background

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as logistics hurdles led to fewer-than-expected vehicle deliveries by the world's most valuable automaker.

Difficulties in securing vehicle transportation and rising logistics costs faced by the company during peak periods overshadowed its record deliveries, while some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items such as electric vehicles due to the weakening global economy.

Tesla's revenue for the third quarter was $21.45 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $21.96 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular