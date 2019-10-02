US Markets

Tesla misses estimates for quarterly deliveries

Tesla Inc delivered fewer-than-expected vehicles in its third quarter, fueling doubts about the company's ability to turn a profit.

Deliveries of all models rose 1.9% from the second quarter to 97,000 vehicles, including 79,600 Model 3 sedans and 17,400 Model S/X SUVs, below estimates of 97,477 vehicles.

Last quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made good on his promise of delivering a record number of electric cars, in a triumphant response to months of questions about demand for its luxury electric cars.

