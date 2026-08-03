Tesla Missed Earnings by 38%, but Elon Musk Isn't Worried. Here's What Investors Should Make of That.

Key Points

Weak automotive margins continue pressuring near-term profitability.

Robotaxis and Optimus remain the core investment thesis.

Tesla's valuation still depends on future technologies succeeding.

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The latest earnings report from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) wasn't pretty. The company missed Wall Street's expectations by roughly 38%, operating profit fell to about $400 million from $923 million a year earlier, and free cash flow swung to negative $1.1 billion as capital spending surged. Not surprisingly, the stock sold off sharply. Yet CEO Elon Musk sounded remarkably unconcerned.

Instead of focusing on weak quarterly results, Musk emphasized what Tesla is building: autonomous driving, robotaxis, Optimus humanoid robots, and the AI infrastructure needed to support those businesses. Management is intentionally spending heavily today because it believes those investments could create substantially larger revenue streams over the next decade. So the question is: Is that confidence justified?

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Musk's view

The automotive business is clearly under pressure. Vehicle pricing remains competitive, regulatory credit sales have declined, and margins continue to face pressure. Tesla's automotive gross margin fell to roughly 16.3% during Q2, well below the levels investors became accustomed to just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the company continues spending billions on AI infrastructure, compute capacity, factories, and robotics, helping drive free cash flow to negative $1.1 billion during the second quarter.

If Tesla were simply an electric vehicle manufacturer, those trends would be concerning enough to justify a much lower valuation. But that's not how Musk wants investors to view the company.

His argument is that today's earnings tell investors very little about Tesla's long-term value because the company's biggest opportunities haven't yet begun contributing meaningful profits. Robotaxis remain in the early stages of deployment, Optimus is still under development, and Tesla continues investing aggressively in AI training infrastructure that management believes will support both businesses.

Big promises

Of course, that doesn't mean investors should simply ignore the disappointing quarter. Tesla has a long history of making ambitious promises years before they become commercially meaningful. Some have eventually materialized. Others have taken much longer than originally projected. As a result, you should probably discount future projections until they begin showing up in measurable financial results.

This is especially important because Tesla's valuation still depends heavily on businesses that remain largely unproven at scale. Wall Street appears increasingly unwilling to assign premium multiples based solely on future possibilities, which helps explain why the stock reacted so negatively despite Musk's optimistic tone.

That said, if you're long on Tesla, the investment thesis hasn't fundamentally changed. Tesla is no longer just about electric vehicle sales. It's increasingly a bet on whether the company can successfully commercialize autonomous transportation, robotics, and artificial intelligence before competitors catch up. And that makes quarterly earnings less important than actual execution.

Missing earnings by 38% certainly isn't good news. But if Musk ultimately delivers profitable autonomous driving and robotics businesses, this quarter will likely be remembered as little more than an expensive investment period. If those initiatives disappoint, however, the market may conclude that the automotive business alone isn't enough to justify Tesla's premium valuation.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.