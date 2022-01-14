US Markets
Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website. (https://bit.ly/3GsETQ5)

Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.

