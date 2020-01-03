Tesla meets low end of 2019 goal for vehicle deliveries

Adds details

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter on Friday and met the low-end of its full-year delivery goal, boosted by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

Tesla said it delivered 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, including 92,550 Model 3 sedans and 19,450 Model S/X SUVs, which was above expectations of 104,960 vehicles, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In total, the Silicon Valley carmaker delivered approximately 367,500 vehicles during all of 2019. The company had set a target to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles in 2019 and in October said it was "highly confident" in exceeding the low end of its delivery goal.

