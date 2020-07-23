Tesla May Build Its Roadster In California

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that production of Tesla Roadster will begin in California within 12 to 18 months.

During the second-quarter earnings conference call, Musk said that the luxury electric car maker plans to build the Roadster in California. He also said that the company plans to start production in the next 12 to 18 months.

"We think, probably, also the Tesla Roadster, a future program, would also make sense in California," Musk said during the call.

"Just think about the next 12 to 18 months, we'll have 3 new factories in place. Things are looking great with Giga Berlin, and we'll have Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster, Full Self-Driving. There's so much to be excited about. It's really hard to kind of fit into this call," he added.

This means that the production of Roadster will start by mid to late 2021, around the same time Tesla plans to release the new Cybertruck.

The Tesla Roadster is an all-electric battery-powered four-seater sports car, which is capable to go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, faster than any street legal production car. The car also touted to have SpaceX cold-gas thrusters and reach a a 250+ MPH top speed, and over 600 miles of all-electric range. The Roadster was initially scheduled to begin deliveries in 2020 after being unveiled in 2017.

Meanwhile, the California based automaker has picked Austin, Texas, to build its next $1.1 billion Gigafactory. This plant will make the new Tesla Cybertruck and also Tesla Semi and Model 3 and Y for the eastern half of North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.