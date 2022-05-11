Tesla makes first shipment of cars from reopened Shanghai plant - media

Adds details, context

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O sent out a shipment of 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant on Wednesday for Slovenia, the first batch of exports since the factory reopened on April 19, government-backed media outlet Shanghai Observer reported.

The ship Glvois Splendor set off early on Wednesday from Shanghai with the Tesla cars and is headed for the Port of Koper in Slovenia, according to the Shanghai-based news outlet.

Tesla has also arranged 4,100 cars to be shipped on Friday, it said, adding that the automaker aims to export 300,000 cars from Shanghai in 2022.

"Tesla was in a big hurry to load cars freshly off the production lines onto the vessel yesterday afternoon," Shanghai Observer said, citing a customs official.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla did not export any China-made Model 3s or Model Ys from the Shanghai plant in April, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday, as China's zero-COVID-19 policies disrupted production and logistics.

The shipment marks further efforts to bring operations at Tesla's Shanghai plant, which makes Model 3 and Model Y for sale in China and for export to other markets, back to normal levels.

The factory's April 19 reopening was carried out with the help of the Shanghai governemnt and widely covered by Chinese state media. It was held up as an example of how the city is trying to keep business open while pursuing a tough COVID policy.

Telsa manufactured 10,757 cars at its Shanghai plant in April and had set a target to achieve a daily output of 2,600 vehicles a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.

However, the goal is being challenged by supply and logistics issues as the plant ran well below capacity on Tuesday, showing the problems factories face trying to ramp up output under a tightening COVID-19 lockdown in the city.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com; brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.