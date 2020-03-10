Tesla Looking At New US Locations For Cybertruck, Model Y Production

(RTTNews) - Tesla is looking for a new factory location in the central United States to build its forthcoming electric pickup truck. The company is also eyeing the East Coast for production of Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle.

"Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA," Musk tweeted. "Model Y production for east coast too."

As per reports, the electric truck will have a starting price of below $40,000. The truck is expected to go into production in late 2021.

