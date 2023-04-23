Tesla (LON:0R0X) Price Target Decreased by 9.30% to 190.20

The average one-year price target for Tesla (LON:0R0X) has been revised to 190.20 / share. This is an decrease of 9.30% from the prior estimate of 209.69 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.56 to a high of 314.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from the latest reported closing price of 165.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0X is 0.90%, a decrease of 36.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 1,549,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 81,593K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,449K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0X by 55.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,049K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0X by 56.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,110K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0X by 55.61% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 49,028K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,504K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0X by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,431K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,162K shares, representing a decrease of 86.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0X by 76.32% over the last quarter.

