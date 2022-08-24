Tesla likely must face California agency's race bias lawsuit

By Daniel Wiessner

Aug 24 (Reuters) - A California state judge on Wednesday said he would likely deny Tesla Inc's TSLA.O bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state's civil rights agency accusing the electric car maker of widespread race discrimination at an assembly plant.

California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland in a tentative written order rejected Tesla's claims that the lawsuit would be unmanageable because it involves thousands of employees, and that the state Civil Rights Department (CRD) failed to notify the company of all the claims before it sued in February.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Grillo said he needed more time to issue a final decision, according to a representative of Tesla.

