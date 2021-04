Earnings season takes it up to the next level as over 800 companies, most of them big caps, are expected to report earnings this week.

There are so many hot companies, where do you even begin?

Most of FAANG will report earnings along with many of the other big cap growth companies.

But investors shouldn’t forget about the important “old economy” stocks like the industrials, many of which are soaring on the reopening of the economy.

Tesla leads off a red-hot week but it will be followed by four other companies which also have must-see earnings charts.

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Tesla, Inc. TSLA is coming off it’s first miss in 6 quarters and shares have pulled back off 2021 highs. Shares are up just 3.4% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 which is up about 11%. But after a red-hot 2020, it’s not surprising that the stock has taken a breather. Is this a buying opportunity or could shares see further weakness in 2021?

2. Microsoft MSFT is an earnings all-star with a perfect 5-year earnings surprise track record. Impressive. Shares continue to grind higher, up 17.4% year-to-date to new 5-year highs. But with a forward P/E of 35.4, are shares priced too rich to buy here?

3. Crocs, Inc. CROX has been a pandemic winner with shares up 291% over the last year. It has posted 3 big beats in a row as consumers are buying footwear online. Shares have continued to rally in 2021, gaining another 34.3% and busting out to new 5-year highs. Does it have more gas in the tank?

4. Twitter, Inc. TWTR has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares have busted out to new 5-year highs again in 2021 but have recently fallen off those highs. Still, it’s up 24% year-to-date. Can it break out again on a big earnings report?

5. Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH has been one of the most popular alternative energy stocks as shares are up 342% over the last year. It has beat 8 quarters in a row which is a great track record during a global pandemic. But shares peaked early in 2021 and are now down about 5% year-to-date. With a forward P/E of 81.6, is it simply too hot to handle?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

